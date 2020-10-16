Outdoor Entertainment Part of Phase 1 of The Commons

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The ground will be broke next month on a new mix-use retail and entertainment area in Oxford Commons that will feature an outdoor entertainment venue, shops and restaurants, as well as residential options.

Phase One of The Commons will include the first two-story building at 14,600-square feet of ground-floor retail and offices and a second-story space of equal size which will partially become the new corporate offices for The Blackburn Group.

In addition, a 6,000 square-feet, free-standing restaurant with indoor, outdoor and rooftop seating, adjacent to the outdoor event space, is included in the first of three phases.

David Blackburn, president of The Blackburn Group, said he expects the restaurants with the music stage and outdoor venue to be open in the spring or summer of 2022. The other two phases are expected to break ground in the fall of 2022 and open one year later. Phases Two and Three include mixed-use retail and office space with residential apartments on the top floors.

The idea for the outdoor entertainment area came from feedback from homeowners who live in Oxford Commons and other Oxford residents.

“We originally planned to have mixed-use in this area,” Blackburn said. “I think it can be a great gathering place for all of Oxford Commons and the rest of the community.”

Frank Dyer III of Gill Properties handles leasing of retail space for The Blackburn Group within Oxford Commons.

Phase 2 of the Commons will break ground in 2022.

“We are excited about the next steps in Blackburn’s vision of building spaces for communities to come together,” Dyer said. “I am sure that residents of Oxford Commons and citizens of Oxford will enjoy something new and exciting in this vibrant city.”

Leasing efforts are underway with many high-level conversations and interests. Blackburn said his company is “close” to finalizing the restaurant/entertainment tenant but they were not ready to announce who it would be at this time.

“We look forward to the evolution of this great development and making connections with business owners looking to be part of this vision,” Blackburn said.