Ole Miss Journalism Grad to Serve as Press Secretary for Governor

Ole Miss graduate Bailey Martin is the new press secretary for Gov. Tate Reeve’s office. Photo via Facebook/BaileyMartin

Ole Miss graduate Bailey Martin is the new press secretary for Gov. Tate Reeves.

A Tupelo native, Martin graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in psychology.

While at Ole Miss, she worked at Rebel Radio. More recently, she was a reporter at the statewide radio station SuperTalk, News Mississippi.

Prior to her work in journalism, she served in the law offices of James D. Moore in Tupelo and Marc Boutwell in Oxford.

“I am honored and excited to work for Governor Tate Reeves and be a part of his staff,” Martin said. “This is such an exciting new chapter to begin and I am grateful for Governor Reeves for choosing me to be in this position.”

Martin will serve as a spokesperson for the governor.

On her website, Martin said her love for journalism started when she was a freshman in high school.

“I took a journalism class and loved it. I love the excitement, meeting new people, interactions, and connections made across all aspects,” she wrote.