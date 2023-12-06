Winter Holiday Parking, Bus Service Info for Ole Miss Campus

From Dec. 11, 2023, through Jan. 19, 2024, the following exceptions to campus parking rules and regulations will be in effect:

Student Residential (East, West, Northwest, Central, South, Campus Walk and Residential Garage), Pavilion Garage and Commuter Blue/Red permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone (residential or commuter).

Faculty/staff permit holders will be allowed to park in student residential and commuter-designated areas.

Leaving a Vehicle on Campus During the Winter Break

Campus residents who plan to leave their vehicle on campus during the winter break may leave the vehicle in the Residential Garage (west of Kincannon Hall) on the third floor or below. Vehicles that do not have a Residential Garage permit should be moved out of the Residential Garage by Jan. 19, 2024.

O.U.T Campus Bus Lines Suspended During Winter Break

The Gold, Silver and Bronze lines, as well as Rebel Red and Rebel Blue lines, will not run from Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, through Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Campus bus services will resume at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

O.U.T. City Bus Lines

The city bus lines, including the Yellow, Green, Red (North and South), Blue (East and West), Brown (North and South), Hathorn Express and Old-Taylor Road Express lines will operate on a reduced schedule. Please visit the OUT Website for details. All reduced or suspended bus service will resume normal operations and scheduling on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Please email parking@olemiss.edu for any questions.