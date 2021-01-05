Jerrion Ealy Will Not Play Baseball This Spring

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy will miss the upcoming 2021 baseball season. The Ole Miss Spirit first reported that Ealy will spend the season recovering from a shoulder surgery he is scheduled to undergo on Thursday.

Ealy, who plays both baseball and football, did not play in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, after injuring his ankle in the team’s final regular-season game against LSU.

Ealy played in all nine regular-season games and carried the ball 147 times for 745 yards and nine touchdowns.

Last season, as a freshman on the diamond, Ealy hit for a .182 average with 22 at-bats in 13 games played. Ealy scored seven runs on four hits, two doubles and drove in three RBI. He finished the campaign with a .273 slugging percentage and .321 on-base percentage.