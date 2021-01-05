Tuesday, January 5, 2021
SportsBaseballFeaturedUncategorized

Jerrion Ealy Will Not Play Baseball This Spring

0
649

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy will miss the upcoming 2021 baseball season. The Ole Miss Spirit first reported that Ealy will spend the season recovering from a shoulder surgery he is scheduled to undergo on Thursday.

Ealy, who plays both baseball and football, did not play in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, after injuring his ankle in the team’s final regular-season game against LSU.

Ealy played in all nine regular-season games and carried the ball 147 times for 745 yards and nine touchdowns.

Last season, as a freshman on the diamond, Ealy hit for a .182 average with 22 at-bats in 13 games played. Ealy scored seven runs on four hits, two doubles and drove in three RBI. He finished the campaign with a .273 slugging percentage and .321 on-base percentage.

Previous articleKratom Products Now Banned From Lafayette County
Next articleOle Miss’ Collins Named SEC Freshman of the Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

Ole Miss Athletics Launches Social Responsibility & Engagement Department

Adam Brown -
As part of its ongoing mission to advance the social impact and personal growth of its student-athletes and staff, Ole Miss Athletics has launched...
Read more
Football

Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby Signs New Contract With Ole Miss

Adam Brown -
En route to an Outback Bowl victory, Ole Miss enjoyed one of the most prolific offensive seasons in SEC history in 2020 and is...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss’ Collins Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Adam Brown -
It was announced on Tuesday that Ole Miss forward Snudda Collins has been tabbed as SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time...
Read more
Crime Report

Kratom Products Now Banned From Lafayette County

Alyssa Schnugg -
Businesses in Lafayette County selling synthetic opioids, like Kratom, will now have to remove those products from their shelves.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles