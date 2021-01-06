Doug Nikhazy Named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-American List

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss southpaw Doug Nikhazy was named to Perfect Game’s First Team Preseason All-American list heading into the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Last season, Nikhazy finished the shortened season with a 3-1 record on the mound and a 2.35 ERA with 31 strikeouts to nine walks in 23.0 innings of work. Nikhazy made every single Friday night start for the Rebels as he worked at least 5.0 IP.

Nikhazy was previously chosen as a Second Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball. This is also his second appearance on a Perfect Game All-American team, having earned Freshman All-America honors in 2019.

The 2019 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team member started his season going 5.1 innings with four runs allowed in Rebels’ only loss of the year in the season opener vs. No. 1 Louisville, working against the Cardinals’ ace eventual first-round MLB Draft pick Reid Detmers.

Nikhazy bounced back and was named SEC Pitcher of the Week after going 6.0 no-hit innings with nine strikeouts in a combined no-hitter of Xavier. Nikhazy picked up his second win of the year the following week vs. High Point, which sparked a Rebel sweep of the Keith LeClair Classic.

In his last start of 2020 against the Princeton Tigers, he tossed a gem no-hit outing in 6.0 scoreless and hitless frames.