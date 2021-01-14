SEC Votes to Play Normal Baseball Slate

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The athletic directors of the Southeastern Conference voted on Wednesday to leave the 2021 baseball schedule unchanged.

The conference schedule will resemble the same matchups and locations that were supposed to take place in 2020 but did not due to the pandemic. The decision came after much discussion of alternative schedule formats.

The league will play ten conference weekends with 26 non-conference games.

Although last season was cut short, Ole Miss still managed to finish with a 16-1 record as one of the hottest teams in the country.

The Rebels, along with the rest of college baseball, are scheduled to take the diamond for opening day on Feb. 19.