Thursday, January 14, 2021
SportsBaseballFeatured

SEC Votes to Play Normal Baseball Slate

0
411

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The athletic directors of the Southeastern Conference voted on Wednesday to leave the 2021 baseball schedule unchanged.

The conference schedule will resemble the same matchups and locations that were supposed to take place in 2020 but did not due to the pandemic. The decision came after much discussion of alternative schedule formats.

The league will play ten conference weekends with 26 non-conference games.

Although last season was cut short, Ole Miss still managed to finish with a 16-1 record as one of the hottest teams in the country.

The Rebels, along with the rest of college baseball, are scheduled to take the diamond for opening day on Feb. 19.

Previous articleLocal Leaders to Form Coalition to Gain Federal Funds for Hwy. 7

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

Local Leaders to Form Coalition to Gain Federal Funds for Hwy. 7

Alyssa Schnugg -
Local and state government officials are getting series about securing funding to improve Highway 7.
Read more
Soccer

Ole Miss Soccer Player Drafted by NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars

Adam Brown -
An Ole Miss Rebel heard her name called during the National Women's Soccer League College Draft for the second time in three years, with...
Read more
Crime Report

Metro Narcotics Issues Warning After 3 People Die From Drug Overdoses

Alyssa Schnugg -
Three local people have died since Jan. 1 from overdoses of opioids mixed with Fentanyl, according to the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit.
Read more
Mississippi

Mississippi is Out of COVID-19 Vaccines Until Mid-February

Adam Brown -
The Mississippi State Department of Health had a vaccine distribution plan in place that has been significantly altered in the last few days –...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles