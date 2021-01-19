Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Ole Miss Baseball Releases Schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels released their baseball schedule for the 2021 season and SEC Conference slate on Tuesday.

Ole Miss comes into the season ranked No.5 on Feb. 19 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, hosted by the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas. Details of the SEC/Big 12 Conference clash are expected to be announced later this week.

The Rebel home opener will be on Tuesday, Feb. 23, against Arkansas State. The non-conference slate continues that weekend as Ole Miss hosts UCF (Feb. 26-28), which earned a No. 32 ranking in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll. Belmont (Mar. 5-7) and ULM (Mar. 12-14) will also come to Swayze Field for weekend series.

Coach Mike Bianco’s squad will face one final out-of-conference test in the form of a two-game midweek set at Louisiana Tech (Mar. 16-17) before beginning SEC action.

Ole Miss will open conference play at home against Auburn (Mar. 19-21). The Rebels will host Auburn, Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt and will travel to face Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Georgia.

After opening with one Alabama team, the Rebels will take on the other, trekking to Tuscaloosa for a three-game set with Alabama (Mar. 26-28). Ole Miss will head back out on the road the following weekend for a trip to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the preseason No. 1 Gators (Apr. 1-3).

The Rebels will spend the next four weeks in Mississippi hosting Arkansas (Apr. 9-11) before taking on Mississippi State in Starkville (Apr. 16-18). Ole Miss will then hold back-to-back homestands against LSU (Apr. 23-25) and South Carolina (Apr. 30-May 2) before taking a trip to Bryan-College Station to take on Texas A&M (May 7-9).

The final homestand will come against the reigning national champion Vanderbilt, May 14-16. The Rebels close the regular season on the road at Georgia (May 20-22).

The Rebel conference slate features four teams—Florida, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Arkansas—ranked in the top 10 of D1 Baseball’s preseason rankings. LSU, South Carolina and Auburn also earned spots in the preseason top 25. Georgia also earned a spot in Perfect Game’s preseason rankings, while Texas A&M and Alabama appeared at No. 26 and 27, respectively, in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason rankings.

Ole Miss still anticipates adding two more non-conference games to its 2021 slate. Opponents and details will be announced at a later date.

The 2021 attendance plan, including season ticket information, will be announced later this week.

Staff Report

