Ole Miss Baseball Games Will be Limited to 25 Percent Capacity

Swayze Field. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Sports

When the Ole Miss Rebels take the diamond at Swayze Field to open the 2021 season, attendance will begin at 25% capacity. The cap on capacity is in accordance with State of Mississippi executive orders.

The Ole Miss baseball attendance plan, which is based on guidelines from both the state and the Southeastern Conference in response to COVID-19, can be found in its entirety at olemissgameday.com/baseball. As has been the case at other Ole Miss athletics events, seating will be in socially-distanced seat blocks, and face coverings will be required for entry and at all times, except when actively eating and drinking.

In order to allow as many fans as possible to attend games, season ticket holders will have two half-season options. In left and right fields, camping chairs will be provided and placed in pods of two and four. Throughout the venue, no seating will be permitted outside of the preset locations.

Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter released a statement about the importance of the fans at Swayze.

“We are blessed with the most passionate fans in college baseball,” Carter said. “We have been extremely thoughtful in our planning in order to welcome as many of our loyal supporters as possible to Swayze Field over the course of the season. We regret that we will not be able to accommodate everyone, but unfortunately, there is no perfect solution in these challenging times.

“We are grateful for the amazing support of the Ole Miss family and appreciate your patience as we do our best to provide a safe environment under the current restrictions.”

Each half-season ticket option includes four weekend series and at least four midweek games. With the exception of right field, all seating will be reserved on the weekends, while the grandstand, box seats and left field will be general admission for midweek games.

Beginning the week of Feb. 8, season ticket holders may choose their exact, socially-distanced seat location through the online seat selection process. Only one package at a max of four tickets is available per account, which will receive an email the first week of February with their selection time and other details.

Utilizing the preset camping chairs, left field will be reserved seating for weekend series and general admission for midweek games with seating restricted to the chair groupings of two and four. Coolers will be permitted for beverages and prepackaged foods, but tent, BBQ and playground areas will be closed.

A limited number of single-game, general admission tickets will be available for midweek games.

To maximize the number of Rebel fans at games this season, season ticket holders that are unable to attend a game will be reminded to utilize one of the following methods to get their tickets to another fan: 1) Transfer to a friend; 2) Sell on Stubhub; or 3) Post on the Rebel Ticket Exchange Group on the Ole Miss Baseball Facebook page.

In the event capacity is increased and new seats become available for purchase, an exchange process will be available to season ticket holders to add or move their seat location.

The right field student section will be general admission with seating restricted to the preset groups of two and four. Student tickets will be $5 each and will go on sale the Monday prior to each home game week at students.olemisstix.com.

For information on parking, account credits, PSL adjustments, priority point bonuses and more, visit olemissgameday.com/baseball.

Staff Report