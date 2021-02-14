Sunday, February 14, 2021
Ole Miss Defeats South Carolina Continuing the Winning Streak

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss continued its winning streak in conference play Saturday with an 81-74 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Senior Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 30 points in his return-to-home game.

“Devontae has never come back to Columbia and won,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “It’s the first time he had won and that was something we had talked about — how important that was to him.”

Ole Miss (12-8, 7-6 SEC) has won their last three-games by scoring 80+ points per game.

“Three straight games in the 80s and Devontae has been a huge part of that,” Davis said. “He is playing as good as any guard anywhere, even in this league, and outside of the league. We are just having different guys whether it’s been Jarkel Joiner or KJ Buffen. We are finding now a third and fourth scorer.”

The Rebels had three players score in double figures as Romello White with 14 points and KJ Buffen added 12 points to join Shuler.

“(Early in the second half) KJ ran with the ball and made a great play on a 50-50 ball and the awareness to throw it back to Mello,” Davis said.

Ole Miss shot 50 percent from the floor. It was the third consecutive game shooting 50 percent or over. The Rebels got to the free-throw line 44 times knocking down 34 for a season-high.

The win over South Carolina pushed the Rebels conference streak to four straight wins.

“Proud of our team,” Davis said. “It is hard to string four games together in this league.”

South Carolina was lead on the court by AJ Lawson with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ole Miss’ defense forced 19 turnovers and turned them into 19 points. The Rebels also won on the glass as they pulled down 30 boards to the Gamecocks 29.

The Rebels return to action next Saturday as they play host to in-state rival Mississippi State inside the Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

