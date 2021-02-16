State Farm College Baseball Showdown Delayed

Due to weather and travel considerations, Ole Miss baseball’s season-opening tournament at Globe Life Field has been delayed. The delay was announced by the Texas Rangers, who were set to host the tournament, on Tuesday.



Previously scheduled to begin on Friday, the State Farm College Baseball Showdown will now run from Saturday through Monday. Games will be played in the originally scheduled order, with the No. 4 Rebels taking on No. 10 TCU on Saturday, No. 3 Texas Tech on Sunday and No. 9 Texas on Monday. Saturday and Sunday’s games will remain at 3 p.m. CT, while Monday’s meeting with the Longhorns will be played at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Staff Report