Ole Miss Baseball Slated to Play 10 Nationally Televised Games

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2021 college baseball television slate on Wednesday. Ole Miss is set to appear on 10 national broadcasts.
Coach Mike Bianco’s club will be on ESPNU four times and six times on the SEC Network.
Ole Miss’ road trip to Alabama was selected for a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series. Game 1 will air on ESPNU, while Game 3 will air on SEC Network. The Rebel trip to Florida is also a Thursday-through-Saturday slate beginning April 1 on SEC Network.
One game each for the Rebels’ series against Arkansas, Mississippi State, LSU and South Carolina will air nationally. Two of Ole Miss’ tilts with Texas A&M will be broadcast nationally from Bryan-College Station. Finally, the highly anticipated Friday night tilt between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will air on SEC Network from Oxford.
In addition, two wildcard games during the final weekend of the regular season (May 21-22) will be selected to air on the SEC Network.
National TV Games
March 25 at Alabama (7 p.m. CT) – ESPNU
March 27 at Alabama (2 p.m. CT) – SEC Network
April 1 at Florida (8 p.m. CT) – SEC Network
April 9 vs. Arkansas (7 p.m. CT) – SEC Network
April 16 at Mississippi State (7 p.m. CT) – SEC Network
April 22 vs. LSU (8 p.m. CT) – ESPNU
May 1 vs. South Carolina (7 p.m. CT) – SEC Network
May 8 at Texas A&M (Noon CT) – ESPNU
May 9 at Texas A&M (3 p.m. CT) – ESPNU
May 14 vs. Vanderbilt (7 p.m. CT) – SEC Network
Staff Report