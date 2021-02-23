Ole Miss Named No. 1 by D1Baseball

A day after being tabbed as No. 1 in the nation by the Baseball America poll, Ole Miss was placed there by D1Baseball on Tuesday after a 3-0 start at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.

Prior to the start of the season, Ole Miss was No. 6 by D1Baseball. The Rebels defeated No. 10 TCU (7-3), No. 3 Texas Tech (5-4) and No. 9 Texas (8-1).

Coach Mike Bianco’s club opened its season with a 7-3 victory over the Horned Frogs at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. The Rebels plated four runs in the second inning and never looked back to start the year at 1-0.

The following day, Ole Miss found itself in a dogfight with the third-ranked Red Raiders. Texas Tech took an early 2-0 lead, but the Rebels answered back with five runs in the third, which was just enough in a 5-4 victory.

Ole Miss completed the sweep with an emphatic 8-1 win over Texas on Monday. The Rebels’ final game in Arlington was tight in the early going, but they poured on four runs in the sixth inning and punctuated the weekend with three runs in the ninth.

The Lone Star State sweep extended Ole Miss’ win streak to a program-record 19 games, dating back to Feb. 15, 2020.

The Rebels will take the diamond at Swayze for the first time this season as they host Arkansas State on Wednesday. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Staff report