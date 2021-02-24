Ole Miss Hosts Arkansas State for 2021 Home Opener

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 1 Ole Miss baseball returns to the diamond at Swayze Field for the home opener against Arkansas State Tuesday afternoon.

The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off a hot start to the season after sweeping the State Farm College Baseball Showdown by defeating then-No. 10 TCU (7-3), No. 3 Texas Tech (5-4) and No. 9 Texas (8-1).

Sophomore second baseman Peyton Chatagnier led the Rebels on the weekend with a .455 batting average and leads the nation with four doubles on the weekend.

The Rebels are on a 19-game win streak, the longest in program history. The streak dates back to Feb. 15, 2020.

Ole Miss and Arkansas State will meet for the 111th time. The Rebels hold the all-time series lead, 86-24. Arkansas State won the last meeting between the teams, 6-5, in Jonesboro on May 14, 2019. Ole Miss won the last meeting in Oxford, a 15-3 victory on Feb. 20, 2019. The two teams were scheduled to meet twice last season before COVID-19 cut the campaign short. They’ll meet once more this season on May 4 in Oxford.

Coach Mike Bianco will send to the mound right-handed pitcher Drew McDaniel. Arkansas State will match with right-hander Jack Jumper.

Fans can follow HottyToddySprts on Twitter for live updates during the game.