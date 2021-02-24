Wednesday, February 24, 2021
SportsBaseballFeatured

Ole Miss Hosts Arkansas State for 2021 Home Opener

0
287

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 1 Ole Miss baseball returns to the diamond at Swayze Field for the home opener against Arkansas State Tuesday afternoon.

The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off a hot start to the season after sweeping the State Farm College Baseball Showdown by defeating then-No. 10 TCU (7-3), No. 3 Texas Tech (5-4) and No. 9 Texas (8-1).

Sophomore second baseman Peyton Chatagnier led the Rebels on the weekend with a .455 batting average and leads the nation with four doubles on the weekend.

The Rebels are on a 19-game win streak, the longest in program history. The streak dates back to Feb. 15, 2020.

Ole Miss and Arkansas State will meet for the 111th time. The Rebels hold the all-time series lead, 86-24. Arkansas State won the last meeting between the teams, 6-5, in Jonesboro on May 14, 2019. Ole Miss won the last meeting in Oxford, a 15-3 victory on Feb. 20, 2019. The two teams were scheduled to meet twice last season before COVID-19 cut the campaign short. They’ll meet once more this season on May 4 in Oxford.

Coach Mike Bianco will send to the mound right-handed pitcher Drew McDaniel. Arkansas State will match with right-hander Jack Jumper.

Fans can follow HottyToddySprts on Twitter for live updates during the game. 

Previous articleOle Miss Snow Week
Next articleTop 5 Ole Miss Baseball Standouts for 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

Top 5 Ole Miss Baseball Standouts for 2021

Adam Brown -
By Gabby Gosch and JR Wilbanks The Ole Miss baseball team is ranked No. 1 in the country and here are five players to...
Read more
Extras

Ole Miss Snow Week

Adam Brown -
By Carleigh Holt https://youtu.be/9Y3IdUY1yB0
Read more
Headlines

Bibbs-Blake Named OSD Parent of the Year

Alyssa Schnugg -
Marcia Bibbs-Blake was named OSD Parent of the Year.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Defeats No. 24 Missouri for the Season Sweep

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss completed the sweep of the Missouri Tigers with a 60-53 win in Columbia on Tuesday night.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles