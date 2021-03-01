Monday, March 1, 2021
Ole Miss No. 4 in D1Baseball After Series Loss to UCF

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss dropped down three spots to No. 4  in the nation in D1Baseball polls after losing their series to the UCF Knights over the weekend. 

Ole Miss (5-2) went 3-2 last week after beating Texas, Arkansas State and taking one game from UCF. 

After their showing in the opening weekend for college baseball, coach Mike Bianco’s club climbed to No. 1 in the nation by beating then No. 10 TCU, then No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 9 Texas. 

The series loss to the Knights was the first since the 2019 NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional for the Rebels. 

Ole Miss joins eight follow teams from the SEC in the top 25. The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up to No. 1.

The Rebels return to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host to the Memphis Tigers. The first pitch from Swayze Field is set for 4 p.m.

Latest articles