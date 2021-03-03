Ole Miss Defeats Memphis 16-4

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Justin Bench with a triple against the Memphis Tigers. Photo courtesy of Petre Thomas / Ole Miss Athletics

The No. 4 Ole Miss offense rebounded against the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night at Swayze Field with a 16-4 win.

Ole Miss (6-2) manufactured 11 hits against the Tigers. The Rebels opened the game up in the third inning by putting up six runs.

Ole Miss was led at the plate by Justin Bench, who went 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored.

The Rebels starter Drew McDaniel (2-0) worked four innings and allowed one earned run on four hits.

Memphis got on the scoreboard first with two runs in the opening frame. Ole Miss quickly answered back by making the Tigers starter Carson Stinnett work counts and draw walks.

In the third inning, the Rebels sent 10 batters to the plate as catcher Hayden Dunhurst led it off with a base knock to right field. TJ McCants delivered a two-RBI hit that scored Dunhurst and Cael Baker. Bench had a bases-loaded triple later scored on a fielder’s choice.

“(McCants) I thought that was a great at-bat early in the game against their left-hander,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “Got a big base hit through the four-hole. He is not scared up there to swing. He looks more and more comfortable up there each game.”

Coach Bianco’s club got multiple hits off the bats from Tim Elko, Jacob Gonzalez and McCants. Gonzalez and McCants each added three runs.

In the fifth, Jackson Kimbrell came in and worked three innings and struck out five batters. Greer Holston came in the eighth and closed the game out with three strikeouts. The bullpen did not allow a hit, run or walk in the outing.

Ole Miss pitchers struck out 12 Tigers on the night.

Ole Miss will return to the diamond on Wednesday as they take on Jackson State. The Rebels will go with Tyler Myers on the mound. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network +.