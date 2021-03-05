No. 4 Ole Miss Hosts Belmont in a Weekend Tilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss celebrates after Tim Elko’s home run against Jackson State. Photo courtesy of Billy Schuerman

No. 4 Ole Miss will return to the diamond this weekend to play host to the Belmont Bruins in a three-game series tilt. The first pitch of the series is tonight at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (7-2) bounced back from last weekend’s series loss to UCF with mid-week wins over Memphis and Jackson State.

Senior third baseman Tim Elko hit home runs in back-to-back games against Memphis and Jackson State. The Rebels have hit a total of 10 home runs on the season. Elko and Trey LaFleur are tied with the team lead with two each.

The offense has scored 70 runs through the first nine games. Ole Miss has only given up 29 runs to their opponents.

Ole Miss’ pitching staff has been dominate on the mound by recording 123 strikeouts.

Belmont (3-2) rolls into Oxford after losing the series to Creighton over the weekend.

The Bruins have two players, Logan Jarvis and John Behrends, with a .400 average at the dish.

The probable pitching matchup for this series will showcase the arms of right-hander Logan Bowen (Friday), right-hander Joshua South (Saturday) and left-hander Andy Bean for Belmont. Coach Mike Bianco will go with southpaw Doug Nikhazy (Friday), RHP Gunnar Hoglund (Saturday) and RHP Derek Diamond on the bump Sunday.

These two clubs have stepped between the chalk twice with Ole Miss taking both meetings. The last game was in 2007, with Ole Miss winning 4-2.

Game times for this series are set for Friday at 6:30 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday are at 1:30 p.m. Follow @HottyToddySprts for live updates.