Friday, March 5, 2021
SportsBaseballFeatured

No. 4 Ole Miss Hosts Belmont in a Weekend Tilt

0
136

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss celebrates after Tim Elko’s home run against Jackson State. Photo courtesy of Billy Schuerman

No. 4 Ole Miss will return to the diamond this weekend to play host to the Belmont Bruins in a three-game series tilt. The first pitch of the series is tonight at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (7-2) bounced back from last weekend’s series loss to UCF with mid-week wins over Memphis and Jackson State.

Senior third baseman Tim Elko hit home runs in back-to-back games against Memphis and Jackson State. The Rebels have hit a total of 10 home runs on the season. Elko and Trey LaFleur are tied with the team lead with two each.

The offense has scored 70 runs through the first nine games. Ole Miss has only given up 29 runs to their opponents.

Ole Miss’ pitching staff has been dominate on the mound by recording 123 strikeouts.

Belmont (3-2) rolls into Oxford after losing the series to Creighton over the weekend.

The Bruins have two players, Logan Jarvis and John Behrends, with a .400 average at the dish.

The probable pitching matchup for this series will showcase the arms of right-hander Logan Bowen (Friday), right-hander Joshua South (Saturday) and left-hander Andy Bean for Belmont. Coach Mike Bianco will go with southpaw Doug Nikhazy (Friday), RHP Gunnar Hoglund (Saturday) and RHP Derek Diamond on the bump Sunday.

These two clubs have stepped between the chalk twice with Ole Miss taking both meetings. The last game was in 2007, with Ole Miss winning 4-2.

Game times for this series are set for Friday at 6:30 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday are at 1:30 p.m. Follow @HottyToddySprts for live updates. 

Previous articleCommunity Rallies Around Ellington Family Through Prayer, Donations

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Community Rallies Around Ellington Family Through Prayer, Donations

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford and Lafayette County community is rallying around the Ellington family, offering prayers and donations after a man and his two children died from injuries sustained in a wreck Thursday in Oxford.
Read more
News & Views

Cover Your Bases

Adam Brown -
As sights and sounds of spring – such as flowers budding and baseball bats cracking – get underway, two University of Mississippi organizations are...
Read more
Things To Do

2021 Spring Fishing Forecast for Northwest Mississippi

Alyssa Schnugg -
Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks fisheries biologists are optimistic about fishing success in 2021.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Hosts Vanderbilt for Senior Night

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team is preparing to take the court inside the Pavilion for the final SEC regular-season game against the Vanderbilt...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles