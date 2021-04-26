Ole Miss Student Entrepreneur Starts Online Clothing Boutique

By Cameron Fronk/ Journalism Student

Ole Miss junior Kylie Cockrell has found a way to thrive despite the global pandemic.

“I started Blonde Boomerang last March, right when we got sent home for COVID,” Cockrell said. “I had wanted to do this forever, and I had way more extra time to do it now, so I thought why not.”

Like many student entrepreneurs, Cockrell runs everything on her own. Her duties include managing shipping, online orders and running the Blonde Boomerang website. Cockrell says she gets help from her friends and family to run orders to the post office and help manage the merchandise.

“I package all the orders here in my bedroom,” Cockrell said. “It’s one of my favorite parts, too. I love to customize each order, and every time I get a little order notification on my phone it’s super exciting. Seeing people out and wearing the clothes is really rewarding.”

Cockrell says that self-discipline is important in running a self-made business, and she says that time management is her key to success.

“Being a full-time student and running my business has been challenging,” Cockrell said. “I tell myself that I have to time manage, this has definitely been difficult for sure but worth it.”

Kate Newman has taught a fashion course for the integrated marketing communications program at Ole Miss. She said that student entrepreneurs like Cockrell have inspired her to start her own business.

“Recently I actually decided to open my own store. I have had 20 years of experience, went to college for it, and now I teach it,” Newman said. “And I think it’s so incredible to see students saying, ‘You know what, I want to work for myself to start out.’ I would’ve never had the courage, the understanding, and the maturity of any of that.”

