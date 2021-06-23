Hayden Dunhurst Wins 2021 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove

Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst wins the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings Golden Glove Award on Wednesday from the American Baseball Coaches Award.

This award is given to the top defensive catcher and the sophomore from Carriere showcased his talent all season long.

Dunhurst beat out fellow finalists Henry Davis of Louisville and Casey Optiz of Arkansas, adding to his SEC All-Defensive Team, Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Newcomer Team honors. He is the second Rebel to win a Gold Glove Award, joining fellow catcher Stuart Turner, who brought home the award in 2013.

Dunhurst is also a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award, after a season in which he led the conference with 16 runners caught stealing and five runners picked off. He was terrific at the plate as well, hitting over .300 well into May. He finished with a .280 batting average, 40 runs scored, 11 doubles, a team-high two triples, seven home runs and 43 RBI.

Staff Report