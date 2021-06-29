Ole Miss Baseball’s Tim Elko Says Knee Surgery was Successful

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball player and team captain Tim Elko had surgery on his torn ACL in his knee. On Monday evening, Elko tweeted out that it was very successful.

“Surgery was a success!!” Elko said in the tweet. “Can’t thank everyone enough for all the thoughts and prayers! Now starts the road to recovery! #GlorytoGod.”

Elko suffered the injury on April 5, in a mid-week game against North Alabama. Before the injury, Elko was off to a hot start in 2021, being tabbed as March’s NCBWA National Hitter of the Month.

The Lutz, Fla., native was hitting at a .424 average with 33 runs, eight home runs and seven doubles in March.

Elko made his return to the diamond in College Station, Texas, after 33 days following his injury as he decided to delay surgery. Elko hit a home run against Texas A&M, his 10th of the season and first post-injury. Elko continues to serve in a pinch-hitting capacity for the Rebels.

Elko helped led the Rebels to the championship game of Tucson Super Regional against the Arizona Wildcats as Ole Miss finished with a 45-22 overall record and an 18-12 mark in SEC play.

Elko ended the 2021 season with a .325 batting average with a total of 16 home runs, 55 RBI and eight doubles. He also had a .675 slugging percentage.