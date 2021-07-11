Gunnar Hoglund Drafted 19th Overall by the Toronto Blue Jays

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Gunnar Hoglund was selected in the first round by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Hoglund came into the draft as the No. 22 player on the MLB Draft board.

The junior was the Friday night starter for the Rebels in the 2021 season until he went down with a torn ulnar collateral ligament that required Tommy John surgery. Hoglund went down after his start against the Texas A&M Aggies on May 17.

This season, the Hudson, Florida, native was a part of a dominant one-two punch on the mound for the Rebels with junior southpaw Doug Nikhazy. Hoglund finished with a 2.87 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 62.2 innings worked.

During his tenure at Ole Miss, Hoglund logged 154 innings on the mound, with a 10-5 overall record and 186 strikeouts.

Prior to stepping onto campus, he was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 36th selection in the supplemental first round in 2018.