Doug Nikhazy Selected by the Cleveland Indians in the Second Round

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss junior left-handed pitcher Doug Nikhazy was selected in the second round by the Cleveland Indians as the No. 58 draft pick on Monday.

Nikhazy came into the draft as the No. 56 prospect on the MLB.com draft board.

Nikhazy was dominant on the mound for the Rebels. This past season, the Windermere, Florida, native had a 12-2 record and led Ole Miss to an NCAA Super Regional Championship game against Arizona. He struck out 10 in the victory, his eighth 10-strikeout performance of the season, to give him 142 on the year.

A highlight from this past season was a complete-game, one-hit shutout in front of the largest on-campus crowd in college baseball this season at in-state rival Mississippi State. The second came in the NCAA Oxford Regional against Florida State, where Nikhazy tied a program record with 16 strikeouts in a 4-3 Rebel victory.

In SEC play, Nikhazy posted a 1.67 ERA and a 7-1 record over 59.1 innings pitched with 85 strikeouts and 19 walks.

During his three-year career at Ole Miss, Nikhazy helped lead the team to two NCAA Super Regional Championships (2019, 21) and a 16-1 record in a shortened season in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Nikhazy finished his collegiate career with a 24-6 overall record, along with two saves and a total of 259 strikeouts.