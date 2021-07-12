Taylor Broadway Drafted by the Chicago White Sox’s

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway was drafted by the Chicago White Sox’s in the sixth round with the 185th pick on Monday in the MLB Draft.

Broadway came out of the Rebel bullpen to close out a win for Ole Miss this past season. The senior recorded a total of 16 saves that set a program record.

Broadway’s longest outing of the season came against TCU (Feb. 20) in four innings of work.

Broadway also had a record of 4-3 on the season with a 3.44 ERA in 49.2 innings logged on the mound. The Cypress, Texas native had a total of 66 strikeouts. In the NCAA Super Regionals championship game, Broadway started against the Arizona Wildcats allowed six runs on eight hits in three innings on the bump.

Throughout Broadway’s career, in an Ole Miss uniform over the last three season’s after transferring in from Tyler Junior College. He had 52 appearances with a total of 107 strikeouts.