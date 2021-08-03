Cael Baker Announced he is Transferring to Ohio University

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss infielder Cael Baker announced Monday that would be transferring to play for the Ohio Bobcats for his final season.

On Monday, Baker thanked Rebel Nation on Instagram for his time at Swayze.

“From a kid who grew up in Ohio with aspirations to go and play baseball in the SEC I was fortunate enough to end up playing for the school of my dreams,” Baker said. “Ole Miss has been the best thing that has happened to me and has given me the best two years of my life and the ability to play with some of the best teammates and baseball players that I have met. From the bottom of my heart I wanted to say thank you for everything. Thank you for taking me in as one of your own and making me feel like family from day one. I have no words to say how thankful I am for everyone who is apart of the ole miss baseball program and also each and every fan that supported the team and me throughout my years at Ole Miss. But I am fortunate and excited to say that I will be pursuing my masters degree and playing my last year of college baseball at Ohio University. #gobobcats🐾”

This past season, Baker played in 52 games for the Rebels with 43 at first base and one at second. Baker hit .208 on the year that saw Ole Miss’ season come to an end in the Super Regionals of Arizona Regional.

Baker came to Oxford after starting his career at Cincinnati in 2018 before going to Wabash Valley College for a season.