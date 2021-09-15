Ole Miss Baseball Announces 2022 Slate

The Southeastern Conference announced the 2022 baseball schedule Wednesday, including an exciting slate of games for the Ole Miss baseball team as Mike Bianco’s Rebels eye their fourth consecutive 40-win season.



Ole Miss opens its 2022 slate at home against Charleston Southern (Feb. 18-20), which will mark the return of former volunteer assistant coach Marc MacMillan, now the head coach of the Buccaneers.



VCU comes to town for the second week of non-conference action (Feb. 25-27) before the Rebels travel to Orlando to take on UCF (March 4-6), where they’ll look to exact revenge for a stunning series defeat to the Knights in Oxford last season.



In the final non-conference weekend, Ole Miss will host perennial baseball power Oral Roberts (March 11-13). After a quick midweek trip to Southeastern Louisiana, SEC play begins.



The Rebels open up its conference slate on the road at Auburn (March 18-20) before returning home the following weekend to host Tennessee (March 25-27). After a weekend road trip to Kentucky (April 1-3), the Rebels head to Pearl, Mississippi, for the return of their yearly rivalry contest with Southern Miss—also a rematch of last year’s NCAA Oxford Regional championship. The Rebels remain in Mississippi that weekend to host Alabama (April 8-10) before heading east to take on South Carolina (April 14-16).



The Rebels will play four straight games against defending national champion Mississippi State, beginning with a three-game series in Oxford (April 22-24) and concluding the following Tuesday (April 26) with the Governor’s Cup game in Pearl.



The SEC gauntlet continues with a road trip to Arkansas that weekend (April 29-May 1). Ole Miss then comes back home to host Missouri before heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the final SEC road trip of the season against LSU (May 13-15). The Rebels close the regular season at home against Texas A&M (May 19-21).



Start times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Staff Report