Ole Miss Baseball will Host Two Exhibition Games this Fall

Ole Miss baseball will return to Swayze Field this fall and host two exhibition contest against outside competition, as well as the usual slate of intrasquad scrimmages.

The Rebels will open fall practice on Oct. 1 and will hold intrasquad scrimmages each weekend until welcoming Little Rock for a fall game on Oct. 16. After more intrasquad action, Ole Miss will host Southeastern Conference foe Alabama for an exhibition on Oct. 30.



Start times for both fall games, as well as intrasquad scrimmages, will be announced at a later date. Intrasquad scrimmage dates and times are subject to change due to weather, as well as Ole Miss football kickoff times. Please stay tuned to the Ole Miss baseball social media channels for updated dates and times.



All fall action will be open and free to the public, and all contests will be streamed live on the Ole Miss baseball Facebook page.



The Rebels will close their fall season on Nov. 12 with the annual Pizza Bowl. The Omaha Challenge is set for the following week, Nov. 15-19, before the Rebels depart for fall break.



