Dedication Set for O’Ferrall-Alpine Camp Outdoor Suite

By Mary Stanton Knight

University of Mississippi Communications

Dick O’Ferrall (center, with two of his grandchildren), Ole Miss alumnus and co-founder of Alpine Camp for Boys, will be recognized along with his wife, Alice, at a ceremony Oct. 8 during which the university’s Outdoor Recreation Suite will be named in their honor. Photo courtesy the O’Ferrall family

University of Mississippi alumnus Dick O’Ferrall, of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, will be honored at a ceremony Friday (Oct. 8) dedicating the Dick and Alice O’Ferrall-Alpine Camp Outdoor Recreation Suite at the South Campus Recreation Center.

The 10 a.m. event is the culmination of an Ole Miss Ignite Campaign that raised more than $128,000 to fund the work of the William Magee Center for Wellness Education. The initiative also will provide outdoor recreation opportunities for underserved area high school students.

The evening before the dedication, O’Ferrall, a 1957 UM business graduate, will be among six individuals inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame. Created in 1974, the Hall of Fame honors select alumni who have made outstanding contributions to their country, state or the university through good deeds, services or contributions.

“When Dick O’Ferrall graduated from Ole Miss, he was called to serve with Christian camp leadership,” said David Magee, director of institute advancement in the Office of University Development. “Six decades later, the impact of his leadership, along with his wife, Alice, at Alpine Camp for Boys is profound, touching so many lives.

“It’s wonderful to see that legacy and service come full circle with the naming of the Ole Miss Outdoors Suite in their honor.”

O’Ferrall, a Jackson native, established Alpine Camp for Boys in Mentone, Alabama, with a partner in 1959, before taking full ownership of the Christian-based camp two years later. The naming of the Outdoor Recreation Suite honors his inspirational history of mentoring thousands of boys and young men about faith and the outdoors.

Additionally, having O’Ferrall’s name on the Outdoor Recreation Suite reflects the connection between Alpine and Ole Miss, typically the most-represented college among camp staffers.

The late William Magee was one of the campers beloved by O’Ferrall, affectionately known as “Mr. O.” The Ole Miss alumnus and son of Kent and David Magee was a talented young man who died by overdose in 2013 after a lengthy struggle with addiction.

In fall 2019, the university opened the William Magee Center for Wellness Education with the goal of changing, improving and saving lives through alcohol and other drugs education and support.

The success of the campaign honoring the O’Ferralls and supporting the Magee Center demonstrates the impact one family’s work can have, said Charlotte Parks, vice chancellor for university development.

“The participation of so many generous donors exemplifies how important Dick and Alice O’Ferrall have been to so many families over the years,” Parks said. “The O’Ferrall and Magee families want to help others, and we’re so grateful that the University of Mississippi could be a part of that legacy.”

The O’Ferralls have two children: Toy Harmon and Carter Breazeale, an Ole Miss alumna who serves as Alpine Camp director with her husband, Ole Miss alumnus Glenn Breazeale.

The William Magee Center for Wellness Education is open to receive gifts from individuals and organizations by mailing a check, with the center’s name in the memo line, to the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS 38655; or give online at https://give.olemiss.edu.

For more information, contact Brett Barefoot, senior director of development for parent and family leadership, at bmbarefo@olemiss.edu or 662-915-2711.