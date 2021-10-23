A Veterans Day Concert Salute

Staff Report

University of Mississippi Communications

The University of Mississippi Chorus, LOU Symphony Orchestra and Oxford Civic Chorus are combining for a free concert saluting U.S. military veterans Nov. 9 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Submitted photo

The musical forces of the University of Mississippi Chorus and the LOU Symphony Orchestra will join with the Oxford Civic Chorus for a musical salute to all veterans of the United States military Nov. 9 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

The 7:30 p.m. concert is free and open to the public. This community event will feature many patriotic musical favorites, including “America, the Beautiful,” “Salute to the Armed Forces,” “My Country Tis of Thee,” “This is My Country” and “God Bless America.”

Besides the musical offerings, a special tribute will honor Ole Miss student veterans and residents of the Veterans Home of Mississippi in Oxford, and a video tribute will honor veterans who are relatives, loved ones or friends of UM students and Oxford and Lafayette County residents.

Citizens or students who would like to have their loved one or friend honored in the video tribute should send a photo with name, rank and branch of service to Don Trott at dtrott@olemiss.edu. The deadline for submitting veteran photos is Nov. 1.

“I am hoping to honor many, many of our veterans in this way,” Trott said. “We are proud to offer our tribute with this community concert and hope many will want to come and be part of the celebration as we honor America and our veterans.”

For more information, contact the Ole Miss choral office at 662-915-5115 or email Don Trott at dtrott@olemiss.edu.