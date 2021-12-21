Collegiate Baseball Names Gonzalez to Preseason All-America Team

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was named to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American Third Team on Tuesday, just a day after the Rebels were picked as the No. 19 team in the Preseason rankings.

Gonzalez is one of six shortstops to be named a preseason all-American by the outlet and one of two from the SEC, joining Vanderbilt’s Carter Young.

Ole Miss’ leader in batting average (.355), runs scored (73) and hits (93) in 2021, Gonzalez joined Stephen Head as just the second player in program history to be named an all-American as a freshman, earning the distinction from both the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and D1Baseball.

Starting every game at shortstop for the Rebels, the California native quickly joined a list of budding stars at the position for Ole Miss in recent years. Gonzalez set single-season freshman school records in games played (67), runs scored, RBI (55), total bases (147), and walks (38). Ranking fifth and sixth in the nation, respectively, in runs scored and hits, Gonzalez was college baseball’s leader in both categories among true freshmen.

