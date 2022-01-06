Ole Miss Baseball Tabbed No. 10 in Perfect Games Preseason Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball team was tabbed No.10 in the nation in the Perfect Games Preseason Top 25 poll on Thursday.

Ole Miss heads into the 2022 season after a run to the NCAA Tucson Super Regional Championship game last season. The Rebels finished the 2021 campaign with a 45-22 overall record.

Coach Mike Bianco’s club joins four other SEC members in the top 10 of the poll.

Vanderbilt (1), LSU (2), Mississippi State (6), Arkansas (9) and Ole Miss (10).

The SEC has Tennessee (21) and Florida (23) also in Perfect Games Preseason’s Top 25.

This season, Ole Miss will take the diamond against Tennessee, Mississippi State, Arkansas and LSU from the conference foes in the top 25.

The Rebels return to Swayze on February 18-20 as they play host to Charleston Southern in a three-game slate. That series will start a nine-game homestand for Ole Miss.