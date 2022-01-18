Ole Miss Baseball No. 5 in D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball team landed at No. 5 in the nation in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25 rankings on Tuesday.

D1Baseball has four of the top five teams in the poll out of the SEC with Arkansas (2), Vanderbilt (3), Mississippi State (4) and Ole Miss (5).

To see the full D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 rankings that has a total of of eight SEC members click here.

Head coach Mike Bianco’s club is returning eight of nine positional starters from the 2021 season in which the Rebels finished 13 in the final D1Baseball poll after a 45-22 overall record and a 18-12 mark in SEC play.

Ole Miss opens the 2022 campaign on Feb. 18-20 in a three game series against Charleston Southern.