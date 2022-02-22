No. 3 Ole Miss Welcomes Arkansas State into Swayze

By Adam Brown

No. 3 Ole Miss baseball returns to the diamond of Swayze Field on Wednesday to play host to the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (3-0) opened the 2022 season sweeping the Charleston Southern Buccaneers over the weekend. The Rebels offense plated 32 runs and is tied for the most during the opening weekend of the season since 2008.

The Rebels hit five home runs in the series led by team captain Tim Elko with two which is tied for the SEC lead.

Against the Buccaneers, Kevin Graham had his 61-game reached base streak come to an end on Saturday. However, Graham started off a new streak in his first at-bat on Sunday with a towering home run to right field.

Arkansas State (0-3) rolls into Oxford after being swept by Samford to open the season.

As a club, the Red Wolves are batting at a .243 clip and slugging at a .379 percentage.

At the plate, Arkansas State is led by Jacob Hagger who is hitting .600 to start the season.

On Wednesday, fans will see left-hander Walker Williams on the mound for the Red Wolves. Williams has 0-0 record and a 27.00 ERA with a walk and no strikeouts. Coach Mike Bianco will give the ball to transfer Jack Washburn for his first start in a Rebel uniform. Washburn made an appearance against CSU on Friday night recorded a strikeout and allowed a walk.

Ole Miss and Arkansas State are meeting on the diamond for the 113th time overall in the 27th consecutive season. The two clubs have squared off 40 times, with Ole Miss holding a 29-11 edge in those 40 meetings. Wednesday’s game will be the 72nd between the two teams played in Oxford, with the Rebels winning 60 of the previous 71 on home turf.