No. 25 Ole Miss Travels to the Palmetto State for a Weekend Series Against South Carolina

No.25 Ole Miss returns to SEC play this weekend as they head to the Palmetto State to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (20-12, 4-8 SEC) is coming off of a 8-2 win over Murray State on Tuesday in the annual Kids Day game.

Last weekend, the Rebels got swept by the Alabama Crimson Tide. In Saturday’s contest Ole Miss belted six home runs. Three of those homers came from Jacob Gonzalez, becoming the first Rebel since 1999 to hit three dingers in a game and the first SEC player to do so this season.

Kemp Alderman had the biggest blast of the weekend, hitting a solo bomb 481 feet into the left field parking lot at Swayze Field. It was the longest home run hit by a Rebel by more than 25 feet since Ole Miss began using TrackMan date in 2018.

South Carolina (16-16, 4-8 SEC) comes into the weekend after defeating North Florida 4-2 on Tuesday after dropping the series No. 14 Georgia over the weekend.

The Gamecocks are lead at the plate by Brandt Belk with a .368 batting average with five home runs and nine doubles.

South Carolina comes into the series hitting at a .263 clip.

The probable pitching matchup for this weekend will have right-hander Dylan DeLucia (Thursday), RHP Derek Diamond (Friday) and RHP Jack Washburn (Saturday) for the Rebels. South Carolina will turn to RHP Aidan Hunter (Thursday), RHP Noah Hall (Friday) and RHP Will Sanders (Saturday).

Ole Miss is heading into Founders Park for the first time since 2018 season when the Gamecocks took the first two games of the series before the Rebels were able to salvage a win in the finale. Last season, he Rebels swept the Gamecocks in Oxford, outscoring South Carolina 18-8.

Game times for this series are set for Thursday (6 p.m. CT), Friday (6 p.m. CT) and Saturday (Noon CT) all streamed on SEC Network+.