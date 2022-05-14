Ole Miss Claims Series Over No. 17 LSU on the Bayou

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss takes the series from No. 17 LSU after two wins.



Ole Miss (30-19, 12-14 SEC) has won back-to-back series down in Baton Rouge. The Rebels had two dominant performances on the mound and five home runs.



Game One



The Rebels and Tigers had to finish the first game of the series on Saturday morning in which Ole Miss won 5-3.

LSU got on the board first by a two-run home run by Dylan Crews off of Ole Miss’ starter Dylan DeLucia.



Ole Miss responded quickly with four runs of its on in the second.



DeLucia was outstanding on the bump. After a 14 hour delay comes back on Saturday and works into the eighth inning.



“I felt like I was going to be lose and ready to go,” DeLucia said.

The Rebels right hander held LSU to only one hit through the first seven frames with nine strikeouts recorded.



Ole Miss first baseman and captain Tim Elko delivered his 18th home run of the season to put the Rebels up 5-2. Elko also joined the 40 home run club.



LSU cut into the 5-2 Ole Miss lead in the eighth on a solo home run that made the game 5-3.



Ole Miss brought Brandon Johnson into the game to close out the game.



Game Two – 11-1 win



Ole Miss wasted no time on getting on the scoreboard after back-to-back home runs by Elko and Kevin Graham in the first.



Elko finished the afternoon with 19 home runs on the season.



In the second, Ole Miss added two more runs off the barrel of Hayden Dunhurst to right field.

The Rebels freshman southpaw Hunter Elliott continued to make it difficult for the LSU sluggers like DeLucia.



“I got ahead a lot and got run support and went and attacked them,” Elliott said.

Ole Miss opened the game up in the fourth as five runs came into score all capped off by a double by Kemp Alderman.



In the fifth, Justin Bench hit his third home run of the season to make the score 10-0.



Elliott gave up a run in the fifth off of a fielder’s choice.



Elliott worked 6.2 innings surrendered a run on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.



Ole Miss turned to Josh Mallitz in the seventh and recorded an out.



Graham added the final run of the day on a RBI single to go up 11-1.



Mallitz finished out the afternoon for the Rebels.



The Rebels look to for the sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.