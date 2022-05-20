By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss evened the series against the No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies with a 14-6 victory on Friday night at Swayze.

Ole Miss (32-20, 14-15 SEC) smashed two home runs in the seventh inning off the bats of Jacob Gonzalez and Kemp Alderman.

The Rebels freshman southpaw starter Hunter Elliott surrendered three runs to the Texas A&M Aggies in the first inning. The Tupelo, Mississippi native then kept the Aggie sluggers guessing at the dish.

Texas A&M delivered three base knocks in the first capped off by a two-RBI hit by Troy Claunch.

Ole Miss quickly answered with a run of its own after Justin Bench opened the game with a double then a single by Jacob Gonzalez. Bench came home on a sac fly by Tim Elko.

The Rebels tied the game in the second after a double by Hayden Leatherwood and an RBI base knock by Hayden Dunhurst and TJ McCants.

Elliott kept the Aggies in check after the first inning by not allowing a run to cross in three-straight frames.

Ole Miss added two more runs in the third and broke the game open in the fourth with a three-run frame with RBIs from Gonzalez and Kevin Graham.

Texas A&M answered with two runs in the fifth to cut it to 8-5.

Elliott worked four-plus innings and surrendered four runs on four hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

Ole Miss turned to Jack Washburn in fifth out of the bullpen. Washburn worked 1.2 innings allowing two runs on two hits with a strikeout and a pair of walks. Then they turned the ball over to Josh Mallitz who tossed the final 3.1 innings to close out the game.

In the bottom of the frame, the Rebels tacked on three more runs over the Aggies capped off by RBIs base knocks by Bench and Graham.

Graham finished the game going 3-for-5 with a run and three RBI.

Texas A&M scored a run in the sixth.

Gonzalez smashed his 15th bomb of the season into the bullpen in right. Three batters Alderman crushed one into the student section in right. His ninth of the season.

Ole Miss will take the diamond in a rubber game against Texas A&M on Saturday to conclude the series. The first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.