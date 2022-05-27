OxFilm Announces New Executive Director; Now Accepting Submissions for 2023 Film Festival

OxFilm’s Board President Steven Case, left, with Matt Wymer at the 2022 Oxford Film Festival. Photo by Joey Brent

OxFilm will head into its 20th Anniversary year with new leadership and a renewed vision for Mississippi filmmaking and film watching.

The film festival has also announced its Call for Entries for next year’s edition.

The event will take place in Oxford on March 1-5, 2023.

Oxford Film Festival’s new Executive Director will be Ox-Film veteran Matt Wymer.

“I’m so amped to be able to serve the Oxford creative community in this way,” Wymer said. “We are going to have fun supporting the arts.”

Wymer is a filmmaker and comedian who moved from Canada to Mississippi at 5 years old. While attending high school in Oxford, Matt would spend many late nights at the Hoka enjoying all the music, art and movies it had to offer.

Since its founding in 2003, Matt has attended, volunteered and competed in the Oxford Film Festival.

A classic story of someone who came up through the ranks, experiencing the film festival first as a film fan, then as a volunteer, Wymer eventually joined the staff and worked within multiple departments for the film festival. This year, he produced this year’s extremely popular and successful parties and events. Via his combined love of Oxford and the local communities and the film festival itself, Wymer is well-suited to lead OxFilm/Oxford Film Festival into its highly anticipated 20th Anniversary presentation which will celebrate the festival’s rich past while taking more strides toward a bright future for the festival and organization.

Programming Director Justina Walford continues into her second year with the festival.

OxFilm and the Oxford Film Festival have firmly established themselves over the past two decades as a cultural and creative beacon in the state of Mississippi, with grants awarded from the National Endowment of the Arts as part of its Grants for Arts Projects – Media Arts for this year, the Mississippi Arts Commission, and the Mississippi Arts Commission Grant via the National Endowment of the Arts in recognition of its artistic standing and impact locally in the state.

CALL FOR ENTRIES

Submissions can be made at https://filmfreeway.com/festival/OxfordFilmFestival and more information is available at www.oxfordfilmfest.com.

Submission Deadlines

Early Bird: July 15, 2022

Regular: September 15, 2022

Late: November 15, 2022

Courtesy of OxFilm