Ole Miss is Headed to the Coral Gables Regional

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss is heading to Coral Gables, Fla for their spot in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Ole Miss (32-22, 14-16 SEC) will head to the No.6 national seed host Miami Hurricanes along with two seed Arizona and four seed Canisius starting on Friday.

“When we saw our name, the boys just erupted,” Ole Miss captain Tim Elko said. “We are just ready to get down to Miami. The feeling that we got when we got in was good.”

The Rebels are making their four-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

After the announcement of the Rebels making the tournament on Twitter.

All we needed was a chance… pic.twitter.com/KQ2c4zW6a2 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 30, 2022

Ole Miss and the Wildcats faced on the diamond last season in the Super Regionals.

“(Arizona) ended our season last year, Elko said. “It’s a new year we are excited to get after them.”

The Rebels are headed to Coral Gables for the first time since 2008 regional.

The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Hattiesburg Regional, hosted by Southern Miss. The winner of the Hattiesburg Regional and Coral Gables Regional will meet in the Super Regionals. Should Southern Miss and Ole Miss advance, the Golden Eagles will have the right to host the Super Regional as the higher overall seed.