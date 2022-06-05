Ole Miss Defeats No. 6 Miami to Advance to the Championship Game

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Ole Miss defeats the No. 6 national seed Miami Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday to advance into the championship round of the Coral Gables Regional.

Ole Miss’s (34-22) starter Hunter Elliott matched the Canes ace Alex McFarlane for five-plus innings not allowing a run to come home.

Elliott got into a jam in the first as Miami got the bases loaded with one out. The Rebels southpaw struck out the side to hold the Canes at bay.

The Rebels captain Tim Elko delivered his first double of the game in the bottom of the first.

A pitcher’s duel continued into the sixth, as neither club could scratch across a run.

In the sixth, Miami scratched for their only run of the game as Jacob Burke hit a sac fly to center field that brought home Yohandy Morales.

Elliott worked five-plus innings and surrendered a run on three hits while allowing five walks eight strikeouts and a wild pitch.

Head coach Mike Bianco then brought right-hander Mason Nichols out of the bullpen in the sixth.

In the bottom of the seventh, with two outs the top of the order for Ole Miss got back-to-back hits out of Justin Bench and Jacob Gonzalez. Elko drove them both home on his second double of the afternoon.

Elko finished the game going 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Nichols tossed 2.1 innings with no runs on no hits while striking out three Cane sluggers to pick up the win.

The Rebels closer Brandon Johnson came in the contest in the eighth and picked up the final five outs to pick up his 11th save of the season.

Ole Miss will now take on the winner of Miami and Arizona on Monday at noon CT.