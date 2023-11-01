Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Ole Miss Keys to the Game vs Texas A&M

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Photo by Olivia Moore

Offense:

  • D.J Durkin, Texas A & M’s second year defensive coordinator, specifically targets the quarterback with different blitz packages. That being said, Jaxson Dart will need to make quick decisions and throw short passing routes. 
  • Ole Miss’ offense needs to be two-dimensional and develop a run game and a passing game, so that the Aggies do not know what to expect and are kept off balance. 
  • Edgerrin Cooper leads A & M in total tackles; he was just named the SEC’s defensive player of the week. Know where he is at all times and double team him. 

By Raegan Cohn

Hotty Toddy Intern

Defense:

  • Slow down Texas A&M’s offense. They are averaging 32.0 points per game.
  • Watch out for their best two wide receivers, Smith and Stewart. They have combined for almost 1,110 receiving yards this season.
  • Capitalize on Aggies fumbles. A&M have had 13 fumbles this season.
Latest articles