Ole Miss Keys to the Game vs Texas A&M

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern
Offense:
- D.J Durkin, Texas A & M’s second year defensive coordinator, specifically targets the quarterback with different blitz packages. That being said, Jaxson Dart will need to make quick decisions and throw short passing routes.
- Ole Miss’ offense needs to be two-dimensional and develop a run game and a passing game, so that the Aggies do not know what to expect and are kept off balance.
- Edgerrin Cooper leads A & M in total tackles; he was just named the SEC’s defensive player of the week. Know where he is at all times and double team him.
By Raegan Cohn
Hotty Toddy Intern
Defense:
- Slow down Texas A&M’s offense. They are averaging 32.0 points per game.
- Watch out for their best two wide receivers, Smith and Stewart. They have combined for almost 1,110 receiving yards this season.
- Capitalize on Aggies fumbles. A&M have had 13 fumbles this season.