Super Regional Game Times Set

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss is headed to Hattiesburg this weekend for a Super Regional matchup against in-state rival Southern Miss (47-17) in a best-of-three series starting on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.

Ole Miss (35-22) is headed to its third straight Super Regional matchup. The Rebels stormed through the Coral Gables Regional by sweeping the field, including knocking off No. 6 national seed Miami (2-1) on Sunday and a 22-6 victory over Arizona.

Ole Miss claimed its first regional win on the road in school history.

In the championship game Ole Miss belted five home runs, including three by the captain Tim Elko, who was named Regional MVP, and a grand slam by Kemp Alderman.

This weekend, Ole Miss will take on the Golden Eagles, who defeated the LSU Tigers in back-to-back games to make it to Super Regional action.

Game times are slated for Saturday at 3 p.m. (ESPNU), Sunday at 3 p.m., and an if-necessary game on Monday.