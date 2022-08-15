University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time.

Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s license plate and do not require a physical hangtag or decal.

All vehicles must be parked in a zone designated by their permit classification.

Students are not permitted to park in Faculty/Staff designated areas.

Vehicles with Faculty/Staff permits may not park in Residential zones but may park in all Commuter zones.

Faculty/Staff and Students are not permitted to park in Visitor designated areas.

Any permit type is valid in the Commuter Red sections (white painted parking lines) at the Jackson Avenue Center. Commercial zones (yellow painted parking lines) are still restricted to Malco Theater.

All posted signage restrictions remain in effect including Reserved Parking spaces, ADA regulated spaces, visitor spaces, service vehicle spaces, and posted timed spaces.

All permit classifications are valid in Commuter Red zones.

Please remember to have your current vehicle and license plate information associated with your permit. License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology links your permit to your vehicle. Failure to update your vehicle and license plate information may result in a citation. License plate updates can be done by clicking the link below. Vehicles must park with a license plate facing the drive lane. If you prefer to back in and are from a state that does not have a front license plate, you may use one of the front options available from our office.

Bus Operations

Oxford University Transit is resuming full operations with most standard routes operating on a normal schedule.

The Rebel Red/Blue on-campus circulator service will begin phasing in expanded operations on Thursday, Aug. 18, with stops being added at the South Campus Recreation Center, the Residential Parking Garage, and several locations in the residence hall areas on the north side of campus.

with stops being added at the South Campus Recreation Center, the Residential Parking Garage, and several locations in the residence hall areas on the north side of campus. Oxford University Transit routes, schedules, and parking maps are linked below.

Links and Files

Please contact the DPT office at 662-915-7235 or parking@olemiss.edu if you have any questions.

Courtesy if UMToday