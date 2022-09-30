Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy.com Intern

Well, now we’ve enjoyed four weeks straight that our Rebels have gone unbeaten. What a fantastic start it’s been as they now are in the process of getting ready for the first SEC opponent of the season in the Kentucky Wildcats.

With the final score being 35-27, it wasn’t the same kind of blowout the Rebels have demonstrated over the past few weeks, but we still remain undefeated. Once again, the Rebs relied heavily on the running game with true freshman Quinshon Judkins leading the way with 140 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. Ole Miss tallied a total of 308 running yards against Tulsa, giving them 1,123 yards. This makes them number one in the SEC and number 4 nationally. Wow, what an outing they have had so far running the football!

This week, transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart showed us that not only can he pass the ball, but he can run it as well, finishing with 113 yards on the ground off 13 carries. Dart also went 13/24 with 154 yards to go with two touchdowns. His main target against Tulsa was Mississippi State transfer Malik Heath, who finished with 75 yards on four receptions and one touchdown. Johnathon Mingo did his part as well with 54 yards and one touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels faced maybe the best quarterback they have seen all season. It wasn’t the best outing for the defense, but they made sure to make it enough in order for the offense to do what they could do.

This week is homecoming week and the Rebs will face the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats are currently holding the number 7 spot and our Rebels will be tested in many ways in this game. They have the talent and skill necessary to compete with anyone in the nation, so be sure to tune in at 11 a.m. Oh and don’t forget wear your stripe out shirts!

Go Rebs!