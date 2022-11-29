Oxford Campus Closing at 2:30 p.m. due to Weather

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will close today (Tuesday, Nov. 29) at 2:30 p.m., due to severe weather forecast to hit Oxford and the region this afternoon.

The forecast calls for heavy rain, extreme wind gusts capable of triggering power outages, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Students, faculty, and staff are strongly encouraged to stay aware of this evolving weather system and know your severe weather safety plans.

Supervisors are encouraged to communicate with employees across all shifts and be flexible with anyone who needs to make alternative arrangements. Faculty who teach classes after 2:30 p.m. today should contact their students with information about any alternative arrangements.

Students at all regional campuses should check with their instructors for alternative arrangements.

For information about on-campus dining services and hours, visit the Dining Services website.

Any changes made to the campus schedule as a result of the weather will be posted at emergency.olemiss.edu. Messages may be sent using RebAlert, email, and Twitter (@RebAlert). If you are not receiving RebAlert text messages, text the word rebtextme to 35842 or visit the university website for information on how to re-enable RebAlerts. Continue monitoring your local weather resources, and as always check the emergency.olemiss.edu website for further details or for severe weather preparedness tips. You can also monitor @RebAlert and @NWSMemphis on Twitter if available

