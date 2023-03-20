Ole Miss Baseball Drops to No. 13 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss baseball dropped ten spots in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll after being swept by then No.6 Vanderbilt to open SEC play.

Ole Miss (14-6, 0-3 SEC) sits at No. 13 in the nation from No. 3 last week.

The Rebels went 0-4 over the week on the road at Jacksonville State (Tuesday 10-6) before going to Nashville to take on the Commodores. Vanderbilt outscored Ole Miss 27-4 in the three-game series.

Ole Miss joins nine other SEC members in this week’s poll: LSU (1), Florida (3), Vanderbilt (4), Arkansas (5), South Carolina (11), Tennessee (12), Ole Miss (13), Texas A&M (21), Missouri (22) and Kentucky (23).

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host to Arkansas Pine Bluff. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network+.