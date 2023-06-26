M Partner Celebrates Successes in Ecru and Pontotoc

Staff Report

Students from the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi work with VISTA members and Ecru community members to carry out a day of service in conjunction with the M Partner initiative. Submitted photo

A University of Mississippi community engagement program is celebrating its latest string of successes in two Pontotoc County towns.

M Partner, a place-based initiative of the Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, connects university resources with local communities to carry out projects designed to improve quality of life. Wrapping up its second phase in Ecru and Pontotoc, the program conducted work surrounding tourism marketing, health care promotion, supporting small businesses, K-12 education and historic preservation.

“M Partner is a powerful vehicle for the university to deliver on its foundational commitment to serve Mississippi,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “Our towns and cities are full of change agents who work tirelessly to improve quality of life and create opportunity for the next generation.

“M Partner is the perfect example that great things are possible when we really listen to each other, and when we tailor our efforts to best address the specific needs of each community. I’m proud of the resounding successes we have seen over the last two years in Ecru and Pontotoc.”

Since the second phase began in late 2020, nearly 30 Ole Miss faculty and staff engaged with more than 400 students and North Mississippi VISTA Project members in 36 academic courses and projects, 11 special events and three national service placements in the towns.

M Partner, which was launched by the university in 2018, collaborates with faculty teaching academic courses, offers community service opportunities, conducts research, facilitates internships and provides technical assistance to advance community priorities.

“M Partner is a signature initiative of the Grisham-McLean Institute and our work to fight poverty through education, innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Albert Nylander, professor of sociology and the institute’s director. “The institute remains committed to the success of our partner communities, and we will sustain our engagement in Ecru and Pontotoc, as we have done in the pilot communities of Charleston, Lexington and New Albany, through the Catalyzing Entrepreneurship and Economic Development initiative and the North Mississippi VISTA Project.”

In Pontotoc, community members prioritized the support of local businesses and entrepreneurs, encouraging visitors to the Tanglefoot Trail, promoting access to health care and locally produced agricultural products, and elevating local history. Ecru identified a need for marketing campaigns that encourage tourism, partnerships with the K-12 school system and elevating local history through the legacy of acclaimed artist M.B. Mayfield.

Integrated marketing communications faculty worked in both towns teaching capstone courses that created marketing campaigns for local entities such as the Tanglefoot Trail, M.B. Mayfield Foundation, Pontotoc Farmers Market, MississippiCare, Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce and Pontotoc Historical Society.

“The IMC students brought in new perspectives that were very refreshing,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said. “I was blown away by how engaged and productive they were. They gave us some great ideas for the Tanglefoot Trail and conducted a SWOT analysis that showed us our strengths and weaknesses.

“An analysis like this would have cost us a lot of money if we went to the private market. Allowing these students to get real-life experience while also helping our municipality is a win-win. It’s been a wonderful experience.”

VISTA members collaborated with the Department of Civil Engineering to create 350 STEM kits that were incorporated into water units at the elementary and high school levels in Ecru.

Two bilingual health fairs drew 350 attendees in Pontotoc. At the events, Ole Miss pharmacy students conducted screenings in Spanish.

Also in Pontotoc, an event held in conjunction with the Pontotoc Chamber supported small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. More than 40 individuals participated.

These are just some of the many M Partner projects that made an impact in the communities, said Beth Waldo, director of the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Association. Waldo stepped into her role just as the initiative was kicking off in Ecru and Pontotoc.

“The Grisham-McLean Institute was an invaluable resource in helping me in my new role, specifically by getting resources into the hands of local businesses post-COVID,” Waldo said. “The institute had the resources and – as a lifelong resident of Pontotoc – I knew the local people and the lay of the land, which made this a truly successful working relationship.

“Interacting with CEED students gave the Chamber and Main Street an opportunity to receive new, innovative ideas. In return, the students were given the opportunity to learn outside of the classroom – a win-win for all. M Partner helped turn visions for Pontotoc into realities.”

Ecru Mayor Patty Turk said the partnership has been “a breath of fresh air.”

“M Partner has done so much for our town – they came with new ideas and opportunities,” Turk said. “They worked with our schools on educational programs, assisted with the Heart of Ecru Fest and helped us start our town’s website. These efforts have been invaluable to us, and they’ve opened doors to take us to the next level.”

Jeannie Latartara, director and curator of the M.B. Mayfield Foundation, praised M Partner’s involvement in the Mayfield project.

“M Partner made a positive impact on Ecru by fostering community connections already in place in the project to restore M.B. Mayfield’s home while creating new ones in the larger Pontotoc County community,” Latartara said. “Less apparent is how M Partner models educational excellence for schools that it touches in partnerships.

“Inviting UM students and UM faculty to Ecru showed students in Pontotoc County K-12 schools examples of students, just like them, who at university level are balancing leadership with service to others.”

Despite constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, engagement in Ecru and Pontotoc matched the depth and breadth of the pilot phase and included additional credit-bearing courses and academic departments. Through M Partner, community leaders in Ecru and Pontotoc raised more than $150,000 to advance their community and economic development priorities.

“I am particularly proud of how this phase of M Partner moved from producing knowledge for partner communities to generating scholarship with students, faculty and community partners” said Laura Martin, M Partner director and associate director of the institute. “I was so proud to be part of research teams that presented findings from our community engagement work at national conferences.

“M Partner continues to be a powerful strategy to deepen the culture of community engagement at UM.”

M Partner is a certified member of the Educational Partnerships for Innovation in Communities – Network, or EPIC-Network. The EPIC-Network is a nonprofit association with members all over the world and aims to unite the human capital of universities with local governments and communities, to improve the quality of life and social wealth for all involved.