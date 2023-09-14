Ole Miss Baseball Announces 2024 Spring Schedule

Ole Miss Baseball vs VCU at Oxford-University Stadium/ Swayze Field in Oxford, MS on March 01, 2022. Photo by Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter: @OleMissPix Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com

Ole Miss Baseball and head coach Mike Bianco have announced the details of their upcoming 2024 season schedule. The Rebels are set to play 31 games at Swayze Field in front of the Ole Miss faithful including games against SEC East opponents South Carolina and Kentucky. The home schedule also includes the return of in-state rival Mississippi State to Oxford for the teams’ annual series.

Ole Miss will open their 2024 season in the state of Hawaii with a four-game set against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Their first game of the season will be on February 16, followed by a doubleheader with Hawaii on the 17th and the final game of the series on the 18th.

Opening day at Swayze Field will be on February 21 against Arkansas State. It marks the beginning of 13 straight home games for the Rebels as they host High Point on February 23-25, Iowa on March 1-3, and Morehead State on March 8-10. Little Rock, Missouri State, and Memphis all come into Oxford for midweek matchups during that time.

The Rebels will travel to Monroe, Louisiana for a midweek matchup with ULM on March 12 before beginning SEC play against South Carolina in Oxford on March 15-17. The first of two games in Pearl for Ole Miss will take place on March 19 as they take on Southern Miss before traveling to Knoxville for a three-game set against Tennessee on March 22-24.

The following week Austin Peay comes to Oxford on March 26 before the Rebels welcome Kentucky back to Swayze Field for the first time since 2019 on March 29-31. Ole Miss will travel to Arkansas the following weekend for a series against the Razorbacks on April 5-7 and then return to Oxford to host Mississippi State on April 12-14.

The Rebels head to Athens for a matchup with Georgia on April 19-21 followed by a home series against Alabama on April 26-28. Ole Miss will play midweek games against Memphis (April 2), Murray State (April 9), Arkansas State (April 16), and North Alabama (April 23) during that stretch.

The annual Governor’s Cup game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will take place on April 30 at Trustmark Park.

Ole Miss and Auburn will play a three-game series in Alabama on May 3-5 before the Aggies of Texas A&M come to Oxford on May 10-12.

The Rebels’ final midweek game is set for May 14 in Hattiesburg against Southern Miss followed by their final regular season series against LSU in Baton Rouge on May 16-18. The SEC Baseball Tournament will be in Hoover, Alabama from May 21-26.

All dates are subject to change due to television scheduling which will be announced at a later date.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports