Ole Miss Women’s Golf Finishes Second at Illini Women’s Invitational

The Ole Miss women’s golf team came away with a second place finish at the 2023 Illini Women’s Invitational on Tuesday, finishing with a three-round score of 846 (-18) in the team’s third fixture of the fall season.



The Rebels tallied 52 birdies, alongside ranking third in the field par-4 scoring (+9). Ole Miss was also one of only three teams at the Medinah Golf Course to see all five countable golfers finish in the top 50 individually.



A round three scorecard of 68 (-4) wrapped up Caitlyn Macnab’s time in Medinah. The reigning SEC Player of the Week finished 5-under par on the week to secure a tie for sixth place and led the field in par-5 scoring (-9). Macnab was also only one of only two players to make two eagles alongside her 15 birdies and 26 pars throughout the two days.



Natacha Host Husted continues to be a consistent figure in the Rebel lineup as she carded scores of 71 (-1), 72 (E), and 71 (-1) in her three rounds. With an overall total score of 214 (-2), the Copenhagen, Denmark, native individually finished in 18th place and ranked second in the field for pars (40).



Senior Justine Fournand saved her best round for last on Tuesday, matching her career-low round score of 67 (-5) after making seven birdies and nine pars to leap up into the top 20 individually. The 19th place finish marks the seventeenth top 20 finish of Fournand’s career and her second as a Rebel.



Sophie Linder had a strong showing at the Illini Women’s Invitational as she posted a 218 (+2) score to tie for 33rd, her best collegiate career finish. The freshman had a spectacular first day as she went 1-under par (71) in both rounds to sit at 11th place to lead the Rebels heading into the final day.



Rounding out the lineup for the Rebels was Andrea Lignell, who finished tied for 47th bringing home an overall score of 222 (+6). Although the Gothenburg, Sweden, native struggled on the first day, Lignell bounced back shooting a 67 (-5) and sank seven birdies in the third and final round.



Competing as an individual, sophomore Molly Hardwick concluded the tournament tied for 79th. She earned a career-low round score of 74 (+2) on the last day in Medinah and a career-low 54-hole score of 228 (+12).



The Rebels will have a quick turnaround as they head to Knoxville, Tennessee to close out the 2023 fall season. Ole Miss will take part in the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate which will run Oct. 15-17 at the Cherokee Country Club.



