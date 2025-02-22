Connect with us

Baseball

Rebels blast Eastern Kentucky to take series, set up sweep Sunday

Riley Maddox had strong start, relievers with Walker Hooks finishing shut door late for second straight win over Colonels

Published

6 hours ago

on

Ole Miss pitcher Walker Hooks delivers a pitch against Eastern Kentucky
Ole Miss Rebels pitcher Walker Hooks delivers a pitch against Eastern Kentucky in the second game of a weekend series against Eastern Kentucky. | Ole Miss Sports photo

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss starting pitcher Riley Maddox did in game two against Eastern Kentucky what his counterpart Hunter Elliott had done in game one.

He gave the Rebels several solid innings of shutout baseball. On Saturday, Ole Miss took the series with a 9-4 win.

Offensively, it was Luke Hill and his 3-for-4 day with an RBI and two runs scored that paced Ole Miss, which had 11 hits in the game.

Maddox bounced back from a loss against Texas in his first start this season, allowing no EKU runs with three hits, five strikeouts, and two walks.

Maddox, along with Rebel relievers Cade Townsend, Brayden Jones, Patrick Galle, and Walker Hooks, got help from the productive Rebel offense that featured home runs by Hill, Ryan Moerman, and Collin Reuter.

Ole Miss (5-1) put up at least one run in each of the first four innings and in five of the first six to lead EKU (0-6) at that point by five runs.

In the first, Hayden Federico was hit by a pitch to reach. Moerman singled later to drive Federico in for the game’s first run.

In the second, Federico doubled down the left field line to score both Austin Fawley who was hit by a pitch and Mitchell Sanford who singled to right field.

Up 3-0 and with Maddox pitching well, the Rebels added a run in the bottom of the third on a leadoff homer by Moerman for a 4-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Hill homered to right to make it 5-0.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Maddox was relieved by Cade Townsend. The freshman right-hander ran into some trouble and with three aboard, gave up a triple by Kam Taylor. The Rebs led 5-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Ole Miss answered with three runs to extend its lead to 8-3. Reuter led things off with a solo shot over the left field wall.

Luke Cheng singled and one out later Hill singled. After another out, Moerman walked. Isaac Humphrey was hit by a pitch, and Fawley walked. And the Rebel lead was again five runs.

Both teams scored a run in the eighth. Julius Scearce homered for EKU, and in the Rebels’ at-bat Sanford singled to score Humphrey. The score was 9-4, and in the top of the ninth, Hooks, the last of five pitchers for Ole Miss, wrapped things up.

In addition to Hill’s productive day at the plate, Sanford and Moerman had two hits each for the Rebels.

Maddox (1-1) got the win, while Colonels’ starter Bradley Gagen (0-1) got the loss.

On Friday the Rebels defeated the Colonels 8-0. Sunday’s series finale is set for Noon.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.