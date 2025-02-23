Rebels finish sweeping off Eastern Kentucky with third big win

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss completed a sweep of Eastern Kentucky in Oxford this weekend, finishing off the Colonels with a 9-3 win on Sunday.

The seven runs given up on the weekend are the fewest runs allowed in a weekend series since Feb. 17-19, 2023, against Delaware.

The Rebels, 6-1 on the season, won 8-0 on Friday and 9-4 on Saturday. EKU fell to 0-7 with its six-run loss in the finale.

After Ole Miss starter Mason Nichols made quick work of three Colonels batters in the first, the Rebels put two runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning. But it was in the bottom of the second, after Nichols again allowed no runs, that the Rebels got things rolling.

After Will Furniss walked, Campbell Smithwick launched one to right field for a two-run home run, his first of the season. Later in the inning, a Mitchell Sanford single scored two runners – Luke Hill and Isaac Humphrey who had both walked. The Rebels led 6-0 after two innings.

EKU led off the third with a home run by Hayden Duffield. In the bottom of the fourth, Hill singled and later scored on a sac fly by Sanford.

With the Rebels leading 7-1 through four innings, Humphrey singled to score two runs and increase the UM lead to 9-1 after seven innings. Owen Paino walked and Federico singled, and Humphrey got them home for the eight-run advantage.

In the top of the eighth, EKU’s Julius Scearce sent a ball out of the park in right center after Colby Ott had walked. That home run accounted for the final scoring in the contest.

Nichols (1-0) got the win, as Ole Miss sent a total of six pitchers to the mound. Nichols went four innings, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Also pitching were Ryne Rodriguez (two-thirds of an inning), Hudson Calhoun (1.1 innings), Sam Tookoian (one inning), Owen Hancock (a third of an inning), and Landon Waters (1.2 innings).

The Eastern Kentucky starter, Elijah Underhill (0-2), got the loss.

Pacing the Ole Miss offense were Federico, who was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three stolen bases, and Sanford with a 2-for-3 day along with three RBI.

Scearce was 3-for-3 with two RBI for the Colonels.

Ole Miss will host Southern Mississippi at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.