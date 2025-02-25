No. 24 Ole Miss knocks off No. 22 Southern Miss 15-8

Ole Miss and Southern Miss both made their first appearances as ranked teams Tuesday night against one another, and it was the lower-ranked team that came out on top.

No. 24 Ole Miss (7-1) overcame four defensive errors and 14 runners left on base to beat No. 22 Southern Miss (7-2) Tuesday night 15-8 at Swayze Field. The Rebels jumped out an early 3-0 lead after one inning and, despite the Golden Eagles scoring a run in five consecutive innings, was able to keep ahead for the full nine innings.

Ryan Moerman muscles one into our bullpen for his third home run of the season 💪@MoermanRyan x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/JJBE3YvuKS — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 26, 2025

The closest Southern Miss came to taking the lead from Ole Miss was in the fourth inning, when the Golden Eagles made the score 6-5. But the Rebels responded with two runs in the bottom half of the next two innings and added four more runs in eighth, leading 11-8, to secure the seven-run victory.

Mitchell Sanford led Ole Miss at the plate, going 2-for-6 at the plate a double, home run and three RBIs. He also had one stolen base. Ryan Moerman had two RBIs in a 2-for-4 performance at the plate and scored three runs.

Brayden Jones (1-0) earned his first win of the season in only 1.2 innings of work and 24 total pitches thrown. Will McCausland spent the most time on the mound for the Rebels, pitching 3.1 innings and gave up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four batters.

No. 24 Ole Miss will return to action this weekend with a three-game series at home against Wright State. All three games will air on SEC Network+ starting at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.