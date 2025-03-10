Ole Miss continues to rise in latest college baseball rankings

Not much was expected of the Ole Miss baseball team. But in a few short weeks, the Rebels have gone from unranked to a top 15 team in the major college baseball rankings.

The Rebels moved up four spots in both the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings and Baseball America’s Top 25 Rankings. They’re ranked No. 13 by D1Basball and No. 15 by Baseball America after going 4-0 last week.

Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Rebels before they begin SEC play:

“After back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in over two decades and significant departures in the transfer portal over the offseason, Ole Miss appeared destined for disappointment in 2025. However, the Rebels did everything but disappoint throughout their non-conference schedule as they went 14-1, including two wins over Top 25 teams. Freshman infielder Hayden Federico continued his hot start to the season with three hits, including a home run, throughout the week while senior Ryan Moerman picked up nine hits, including three doubles. Ole Miss pitchers have a combined 3.08 ERA led by junior lefty Hunter Elliott, who’s sporting a 1.86 ERA in 19.1 innings. Ole Miss will travel to South Alabama on Tuesday before hosting No. 3 Arkansas to open conference play.”

The Rebels will travel to South Alabama for a 4 p.m. contest on Tuesday before beginning SEC action at home against No. 3 Arkansas.

Here are the complete top 25 rankings from D1Baseball and Baseball America:

D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings

LSU (16-1) Tennessee (16-0) Arkansas (15-1) Georgia (18-1) Florida State (15-0) North Carolina (14-2) Florida (15-2) Oregon State (10-3) Oregon (14-2) Clemson (15-1) Texas (13-1) Oklahoma (14-1) Ole Miss (14-1) Wake Forest (14-3) UC Santa Barbara (13-2) Vanderbilt (13-3) Alabama (16-1) Stanford (12-3) Texas A&M (9-6) Dallas Baptist (11-4) Troy (13-3) Southern Miss (11-5) Virginia (9-5) Coastal Carolina (12-4) Auburn (13-3)

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings